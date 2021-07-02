New ramp now open at I-80/380 interchange

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction crews wrapped up work on one of the new ramps at a major interchange in Johnson County, and now people get to drive the smooth, new pavement.

It’s the ramp for people driving north on U.S. Highway 218 to I-80 eastbound. For example, if someone was driving from Riverside they would use the ramp to get to Coral Ridge Mall. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the entrance to this new ramp is a quarter of a mile south of the previous exit point.

The DOT says anyone who may miss the new ramp can continue to drive north on I-380, take the Forevergreen Road Exit, head back south on I-380, and then take the existing ramp to I-80 eastbound.

The DOT wants to remind everyone closures due to construction will happen and are subject to change at any time.

