Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids easing visitor restrictions

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids says it is easing some of its visitor restrictions.

The hospital says it is allowing more visitors in some of its units, but masks are still required.

The hospital released the following changes:

  • Visiting hours within the hospital now last until 9 p.m. Visitors may see patients from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with some exceptions, which are noted below.
  • Mercy’s Inpatient Behavioral Unit will retain limited visiting hours, allowing one adult per patient from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Birthplace now permits one support person plus two additional visitors; the visitors must be consistently the same throughout the stay. In addition, siblings of any age can be considered one of the visitors. There are no restrictions on visiting hours in the Birthplace.
  • Babies in Mercy’s NICU can have two visitors: the mother and the support person. No siblings are allowed.
  • Mercy’s Pediatric Inpatient Unit is limited to two visitors. No siblings are allowed.

The hospital says the increase in vaccinations is allowing them to ease restrictions.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s made similar changes last month.

