Mathias Ham House in Dubuque receives grant for major renovations

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Historical Society (DCHS) has received a $270,000 challenge grant to do major renovations to the Mathias Ham House.

The grant comes from the Jeffris Foundation, and it requires the DCHS to raise a matching $540,000 by 2024. Erin Dragotto, vice president of development with DCHS, said the money will be used for renovations both internal and externally. Those renovations include woodworking, painting, and flooring.

“We cannot let natural light in,” Dragotto mentioned. “The reason for that is because we do not have UV protection on the windows, but in order to restore the windows properly, we have to do it through a preservation method, and we would love to open the shutters, so it is through the grant that we can do many of these different projects.”

Dragotto said the renovations are long overdue.

“The home has actually never been repaired to this significance ever, so like any other home, you have general maintenance to do,” she explained. “But in a home like this, that is this large, you know, it has been around over a hundred years, we really need to pay attention to the details and really just bring it back to the way it used to be.”

Construction will begin this fall on the accessible pathways at the site.

