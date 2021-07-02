Show You Care
Johnson County plans memorial for new namesake

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County is now named for a new person. Lulu Merle Johnson was a native Iowan and the first African-American woman in history to earn a doctorate.

To honor whom the county is now named for, the Board of Supervisors is planning a memorial. The discussion began last fall -- soon after the board decided on Lulu Merle Johnson.

With a new fiscal year starting Thursday, the board will budget $100,000 for it. They are still in the early stages of planning.

Within the next few months, the board will see different ideas for a memorial and where to put it. It could possibly be built just outside the Johnson County Administration Building, on Dubuque Street in Iowa City.

Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass says they didn’t want it to be something small, like a plaque.

“We would like it to be large, outdoor, and sort of a destination. We would like it to be part of an educational experience for local school children as they’re learning about civil rights,” said Green-Douglass.

Green-Douglass says the board has talked a bit about the location of this new memorial. One thought was to place it on the grassy area in the administration building’s parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

