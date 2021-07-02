Iowa reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 96 COVID-19 cases Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 96 more COVID-19 cases, and two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 374,038 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,140 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,491,694 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 955 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,797,491 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 10.1 percent.

The state reported 72 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 9 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 19 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.