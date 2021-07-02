Iowa man gets 8 months in prison for unemployment fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for mail fraud after pleading guilty to an unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Jerry Johnson, of Webster City, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Sioux City on the charge after pleading guilty in January.

Federal prosecutors say he used a credit union account to receive over $31,000 in unemployment insurance money he was not entitled to.

It was paid out by the state of Washington as benefits to those unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson also was ordered to pay restitution to the State of Washington and must serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

