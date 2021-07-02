Iowa legal expert explains problem with jail booking photos remaining public record

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) - Just about anyone who goes to jail has a booking photo taken.

That’s the procedure in Polk County, where those photos aren’t only public record, they’re an open record.

Some legal experts say that’s a problem.

Lieutenant Ryan Evans of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the Jail has around 1,000 inmates.

He says they would get a ton of requests if they didn’t publish the photos. But Robert Rehkemper, an Iowa defense attorney, says this could be a problem, especially if someone is found not guilty or if charges are dropped.

“If we’re sorting through candidates, most people are gonna pick the one that hasn’t been arrested compared to the one who has been arrested for something,” Rehkemper said. “Everybody does, and that’s one of the problems with the free flow of information of the internet as it relates to accusations of criminal conduct.”

Polk County does take the photos offline after about a year, although, they remain a public record available to the public.

