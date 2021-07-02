Iowa Hawkeyes football tickets to go on sale in July as Kinnick Stadium preps to open at full capacity

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa on Friday said single game tickets for Hawkeyes home football games will go on sale in early July.

The university made the announcement as it prepares for the return of full capacity at all of its home athletic events, including Kinnick Stadium.

Ticket sales will begin on July 11 for I-Club members and season ticket holders, and on July 15 for the general public.

“We are preparing for and planning for 100 percent capacity and excited to welcome fans back to Kinnick Stadium and all of our venues,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “We are coming off one of the most successful athletic seasons in program history and are looking forward to continuing that momentum. Having our fans in the stands, cheering on our student-athletes, will only add to the success.”

For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.