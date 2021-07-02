Homeless man says Cedar Rapids housing issues are being hidden

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man facing homelessness says he is sick of being told where the homeless population can and can’t sleep.

Cevyn Morse of Cedar Rapids said he’s losing hope in the city he was born in. Morse said he had been homeless for three months after trying to get mental health help.

He currently lived on the Southwest park of Cedar Rapids near Beverly Park in a bush since the winter overflow shelter closed its doors. He wasn’t the only one, tents were popping up all over Cedar Rapids, like Wellington Park and a parking lot near General Mills.

“We live wherever we can find a spot away from the elements,” said Morse.

Morse said he was working with Willis Dady to secure housing, but that takes time. Until then, he was just worried about the weather holding off, but being told where he could sleep.

“I would find a spot and get roosted because it was private property or some company,” he said.

Police said they frequently have to tell homeless people to leave because the place they were living was private property or it wasn’t safe. They said a person who blocked a sidewalk or pitched a tent in a park after dusk could face a fine. Morse, however, said continually asking the homeless community to move, and neighbors complaining about where they sleep was hiding the issue dozens of people in Cedar Rapids faced daily.

“Take some of the old buildings and turn them into shelters instead of shutting one down and not opening another,” he said.

While he continued to work to find a home with more cover than a few leaves and sticks as protection, he said people need to hear what he and so many others were going through.

“If you complain about the issue, then you aren’t being the solution,” he said. “Instead, try sitting down with us and hear our stories.”

