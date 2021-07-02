Show You Care
Holiday weekend kicks off with quiet, pleasant weather

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet night ahead leads into a wonderful weather weekend for the holiday.

Skies will be, at worst, partly cloudy through the long weekend, with temperatures creeping upward toward the above-normal category. Humidity levels will also creep upward, but not get too out of hand. Still, expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a muggier feel to the air by Independence Day.

Shower and storms return to our picture by next Tuesday, and last as a chance on Wednesday and again on Friday. Eventually, somewhat cooler air arrives, as well, for a couple of days.

