Fantastic holiday weekend forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a great day ahead, highs will be in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Humidity levels will be on the lower side as well.

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s overnight.

Fantastic weather is expected for any holiday plans that you have Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Whether you’re attending any firework displays on Saturday or Sunday, it will be nice with temperatures in the 70s. Humidity levels start to rise on Monday as highs near 90° and will continue to rise through next week bringing back in rain and thunderstorm chances. Have a great weekend!

