Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Families to begin receiving child tax credit this month

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Families could see a child tax credit in their bank accounts starting this month.

The government raised the child tax credit as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Instead of waiting until tax time, half of the credit will go out in the form of automatic monthly payments starting July 15.

The other half will be credited when you file your taxes.

For a child age 5 or younger, a family would get around $3,600.

For children 6-17-years old, it’s $3,000.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 a year get the full benefit.

That also applies for joint filers who earn up to $150,000.

“I would say it really comes down to how are we doing financially, No. 1. Are we employed? Do we have income coming in? So if we don’t, obviously we want to take the monthly payment,” Cameron McCarty, president of Vivid Tax Advisory Services, said.

Families must decide quickly how they want to receive the credit because payments are automatic.

If you don’t want the increments, you must opt out on the IRS website by July 15.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Several new Iowa laws go into effect Thursday.
New Iowa laws go into effect starting Thursday
Various TV6 viewers have sent us videos and pictures of a black bear. (KWQC)
Bear that wandered through Iowa, several US states, dies in Louisiana
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa
38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.
Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse

Latest News

In Polk County, jail photos aren't only public record, they're an open record, and some legal...
Iowa legal expert explains problem with jail booking photos remaining public record
A Des Moines woman is getting ready to spend eight years in federal prison for causing damage...
Des Moines woman speaks after receiving 8 year prison sentence for pipeline vandalism
One killed in crash northwest of Dunkerton Thursday
A crash involving two vehicles killed one person northwest of Dunkerton Thursday afternoon.
One killed in crash northwest of Dunkerton Thursday