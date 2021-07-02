Families to begin receiving child tax credit this month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Families could see a child tax credit in their bank accounts starting this month.

The government raised the child tax credit as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Instead of waiting until tax time, half of the credit will go out in the form of automatic monthly payments starting July 15.

The other half will be credited when you file your taxes.

For a child age 5 or younger, a family would get around $3,600.

For children 6-17-years old, it’s $3,000.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 a year get the full benefit.

That also applies for joint filers who earn up to $150,000.

“I would say it really comes down to how are we doing financially, No. 1. Are we employed? Do we have income coming in? So if we don’t, obviously we want to take the monthly payment,” Cameron McCarty, president of Vivid Tax Advisory Services, said.

Families must decide quickly how they want to receive the credit because payments are automatic.

If you don’t want the increments, you must opt out on the IRS website by July 15.

