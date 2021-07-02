Show You Care
Des Moines woman sentenced for pipeline vandalism says actions mischaracterized

By WOI
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Des Moines woman is getting ready to spend eight years in federal prison for causing damage to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Prosecutors say Jessica Reznicek caused the damage at different times from 2016 into 2017.

They said she damaged valves and set construction equipment on fire.

She is currently on house arrest, awaiting her prison assignment. She said she and her legal team plan to appeal.

Federal prosecutors said she committed an act of domestic terrorism, but she said her actions are being mischaracterized.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to do,” she said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make. I discerned it at length. The conclusion that I made was that, in my heart, this was the right thing to do. In my heart, this was not violent. In my heart, the laws that protect this pipeline are the laws that are violent.”

Another person is also convicted in connection to the vandalism.

There is no date set for Ruby Montoya’s sentencing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

