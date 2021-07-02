Show You Care
Coralville 4thFest kicks off Friday, runs through Sunday

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville’s 4thFest kicks off Friday.

It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

4thFest includes a free meal, DJ music, activities, and entertainment at S.T. Morrison Park, located at 1513 7th Street.

The Coralville Fire and Police Departments will be there grilling hotdogs and hamburgers for free. The food for the event was donated by community partners.

Organizers said free family activities will also be provided by the Iowa Children’s Museum, Coralville Recreation Center and Coralville Public Library.

Organizers recommend attendees bring blankets and lawn chairs.

A free “lumberjack camp” will offer a chance to learn log rolling, axe throwing and x-cut sawing.

Additionally, a carnival will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

You can buy tickets at the gate or in advance at Coralville City Hall.

For more information, click here.

