City Hall and Senior Center opens back up to the public in Iowa City

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City’s city hall and the Iowa City Senior Center returned to pre-pandemic operations on Thursday.

Before Thursday, only the lobby of city hall was open to the public, as long as visitors wore masks. Now, all levels of the building are open to visitors wanting to pay bills, apply for a permit, talk to staff members, or attend a meeting.

Following with CDC guidelines and recommendations, the city decided now would be an appropriate time to open back up.

“There’s been more foot traffic in the downtown area, more in person events happening again, and now we’ll start to see faces around City Hall,” said Assistant City Administrator Rachel Kilburg.

The public and members of the Senior Center will now be able to conduct in-person business and use fitness rooms and social spaces. Masks are still highly encouraged while in the building.

