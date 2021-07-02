“The case is very active”: Investigators on Crystal Arensdorf case ask people to “not lose hope” as 20-year anniversary approaches

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - This weekend will mark 20 years since Crystal Arensdorf went missing in Dubuque, but investigators say it is still a very active case.

“There are leads that come in, I would say, fairly frequently; I think this week we have had some come in as well,” Lieutenant Ted McClimon with the Dubuque Police Department said. “Every lead is followed up on.”

Crystal Arensdorf was last seen in the early hours of July 4, 2001, in Knickers Saloon in downtown Dubuque. Authorities say she was planning on getting a cab with a bartender to continue celebrating across the river in East Dubuque. However, authorities say no one actually saw her leave the bar. Authorities are asking people, even 20 years after, to not lose hope.

”Time does not stop an investigation,” McClimon commented. “Just because there is a time gap there does not mean that it is not going to be solved. There may be more hurdles for us to get through, but this is still a solvable case, we believe that.”

Lieutenant McClimon added the case has affected many officers and investigators in the department personally, which is why they refuse to give up. He mentioned the case’s lead investigator, who is now retired, as an example.

“He took this case to heart,” he recalled. “I know to this day he still thinks about this case daily, so it really stays with people.”

According to McClimon, the department has brought in other agencies, like the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, to help in the case. Last summer, authorities investigated the basement at Knickers Saloon for a tip regarding this investigation. Lieutenant McClimon would not give any details, but he said they have searched all around the tri-state area.

“Any time there is a big case like this, all the little pieces, kind of like a puzzle, come together, so no tip is ever a bad tip,” he explained.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to call 563-690-6400.

