Austin Ash, now on scholarship, ready for one last season with Hawkeyes

By Michael O'Brien
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the Hawkeyes fell to Oregon last March, Austin Ash thought his time with the program he grew up loving was over.

“I definitely thought my time I was done, I started to pursue some options elsewhere,” Ash said.

After spending four years with the Iowa program, head coach Fran McCaffery decided that he wanted Austin back for one more run.

“A couple of things fall through the cracks and I was blessed to get a scholarship,” Ash said. “Probably celebrated for about a week with family and friends, just felt pretty surreal in the moment.”

Not only does Ash get to play one more year, he gets to go through another senior day after participating in the ceremony this past season.

“They actually made me return the jersey so yeah but it’ll be nice to have, hopefully a senior day with the family out on the court and everything and get Carver rocking again so I’m definitely looking forward to that.” Ash said.

With the loss of Garza and likely Joe Wieskamp, the Hawkeyes can use more shooters which is exactly what Ash specializes in. He’s scored 42 points so far in his career, 33 of them coming from behind the arc.

“We lost a lot of three point shooting from last year’s team and there may be some opportunities to jump in there and knock down some shots but I think it’s I’m just gonna be ready for any opportunity that presents itself that’s kind of been my memo since I’ve been here as a freshman,”

