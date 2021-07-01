Show You Care
US judge apologizes for ‘partisan’ comments on Trump pardons

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, Attorney General Eric Holder talks with U.S. District...
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, Attorney General Eric Holder talks with U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt, left, in Des Moines, Iowa. Pratt, a federal judge in Iowa admitted wrongdoing and publicly apologized for comments ridiculing former President Donald Trump for issuing a series of pardons to well-connected Republican officials. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt made the remarks during a phone interview with The Associated Press in December, 2020, saying: "It's not surprising a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals." (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has admitted wrongdoing and publicly apologized for comments ridiculing former President Donald Trump for issuing pardons to well-connected Republican officials.

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt made the remarks during a phone interview with The Associated Press in December, saying: “It’s not surprising a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.”

In a bit of humor, he added, “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.”

Pratt’s remarks set off a firestorm of criticism among lawyers, who said that they were inappropriate from a federal judge and smacked of partisanship.

In a public apology, Pratt says his remarks were wrong and he regrets making them.

