Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sioux City man gets 55 years for fatal New Year’s shooting

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 20-year-old Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Christopher Morales was sentenced Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court for the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis.

Morales pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the case, after being originally charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Kritis was killed and three others injured when Morales and others fired into the house where the party was being held.

Morales was one of four people charged in the case, including his 18-year-old brother, Carlos Morales, who faces a first-degree murder trial on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley
Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Bailey Boswell, right, listens during a hearing in...
Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder
COVID-19 Vaccination
Iowa reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 119 COVID-19 cases Thursday
Waterloo homicide investigation persons of interest.
Person of interest in Waterloo homicide turns herself in, another remains at large
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa