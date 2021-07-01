Show You Care
Person of interest in Waterloo homicide turns herself in, another remains at large

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say one of the people they were looking for, in connection to a shooting that killed a man and injured two women, turned herself in on Tuesday.

Police in Waterloo and Des Moines have been looking for Marcus Robert Sykes, 25, and Shireca Wilson, 23. They believe that Sykes was in possession of a firearm at around the time of a shooting on May 15, 2021, in the 1400 block of Hammond Avenue in Waterloo.

Officials said Wilson turned herself in to authorities in Johnson County on Tuesday. She has been taken to the Polk County Jail. She had a warrant for a probation violation.

Sykes has a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains at large.

Dayton Lee Matlock, 23, was killed in the shooting on May 15. Two other women were shot and injured, but not named by officers.

Anybody with information about their whereabouts should call 911. Tips can be called into the Waterloo Police Department through a non-emergency number at (319) 291-4340. They can also be called into Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers at (855) 300-TIPS, by texting the word CEDAR with information to 274637, or through that organization’s website. CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa is also accepting tips at (515) 223-1400.

