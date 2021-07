CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure grabs control of the weather now through the weekend. Two noticeable differences from the week past lower dew points and dry conditions. Dew points stay in the 60s with highs in the 80s to near 90. The next chance for rainfall develops on Tuesday. Have a good night and a safe 4th of July weekend!

