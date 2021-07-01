Pella community raises money for woman who faced liver failure

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - A Pella woman is recovering from a life-saving surgery after her hometown helped her raise money for the procedure.

KCCI reports 29-year-old Katlyn Bokhoven was hospitalized on June 17 for intense liver failure, but she didn’t have health insurance due to switching jobs.

Doctors told Bokhoven’s family she couldn’t go on the transplant list without insurance.

So her hometown of Pella created a GoFundMe to help out, and they went a step further.

Her friends organized a baseball fundraiser to help raise money.

It included a donation and a pledge system for all hits.

Katlyn is now recovering in the hospital.

Her mother says their family is forever grateful.

