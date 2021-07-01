Show You Care
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa are responding to a small plane crash at the Lamoni Municipal Airport.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office tells television station KCCI that reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday, and first responders confirmed that a plane crashed near the south end of the airport’s runway.

Authorities have not released other details, including whether anyone was killed or hurt in the crash.

People working near the crash site told KCCI that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.

