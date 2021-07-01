Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nice stretch of weather ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some nice summer weather continues all across eastern Iowa today. Plan on highs to hit the mid-80s in all areas with upper 80s also possible in some spots. There’s an extremely low chance of a pop-up shower later today, though it seems very few areas (if any) will be impacted. This weekend, our forecast remains consistently dry and nice for all fireworks displays and outdoor events you may attend. Plan on highs well up into the 80s. Early next week, humidity returns to the area and while it may be dry and hot on Monday, any days after that could feature some thunderstorms. We’ll have to take those chances day by day in regards to severity, but the look and feel of an overall active pattern is set to return to our area Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley
Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver
Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Relief is on the way
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
Humidity levels drop by the end of the week