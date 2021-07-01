Nice stretch of weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some nice summer weather continues all across eastern Iowa today. Plan on highs to hit the mid-80s in all areas with upper 80s also possible in some spots. There’s an extremely low chance of a pop-up shower later today, though it seems very few areas (if any) will be impacted. This weekend, our forecast remains consistently dry and nice for all fireworks displays and outdoor events you may attend. Plan on highs well up into the 80s. Early next week, humidity returns to the area and while it may be dry and hot on Monday, any days after that could feature some thunderstorms. We’ll have to take those chances day by day in regards to severity, but the look and feel of an overall active pattern is set to return to our area Tuesday through Friday.

