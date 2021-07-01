Show You Care
New Iowa laws go into effect starting Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several new Iowa laws go into effect starting Thursday.

Iowans will no longer need a state permit to buy handguns or carry firearms in most public places.

Gun shop owners will still need to complete a federal background check.

Eighteen other states have a similar law.

Another new law will eliminate the statute of limitations for child sex abuse.

The current law allows people to pursue criminal charges 15 years after they turn 18.

The new law will allow people born after 1986 to press charges at any time.

Also starting Thursday, bars and restaurants are able to permanently sell cocktails to go.

To go cocktails began in 2020 to help restaurants during the pandemic.

The new law allows the delivery of alcohol through certain third-party services.

It also expands the hours of alcohol sales on Sundays.

Iowa residents will also be able to start making purchases at 6 a.m. It was previously 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

