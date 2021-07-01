Murray twins ready to take on expanded role for Hawkeyes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Keegan Murray took opposing teams by surprise last season. As a freshman, Murray racked up 224 points, fourth best on the team. Next season teams will be ready for him, but so will Murray.

“The more pressure you put on yourself the worse it’s gonna get and I just think that at the end of the day I just can’t have enough pressure on myself just have a really good mentality going into going into next year,” Murray said.

Keegan says his biggest focus this summer is putting on muscle, he’s already up 10-15 pounds from last season.

“I felt like sometimes I got pushed around a little bit on the court and I just feel like the stronger I get, the better I can be the better I can hold my ground,” Murray said.

Assuming Joe Wieskamp leaves for the NBA, the Hawkeyes will lose their top two scorers from last season, but Keegan, and his brother Kris are ready for an expanded role.

“I’ve already talked to coaching staff about it, I’m gonna be taking more shots next year and just this offseason.” Keegan said. “The more I do the more the better I’ll get and I’m ready for the opportunity.”

“The role I’ll have this year is going to be a lot different in how other teams will be scouting me a lot more and just becoming comfortable with that and showing them my weaknesses that I’ve improved on,” Kris said. “Just becoming more versatile is the biggest thing. "

Along with Keegan, Kris is focused on putting on more weight this summer, along with growing his arsenal.

“My playmaking ability, my ball handling, I worked a lot on different moves to get to the basket.” Kris said.

Having both Murrays on the floor is something the coaching staff hopes to have early in the season. The expectations for next year’s team isn’t what it was last year, the Murrays are hoping to change that/

“We’re not gonna have as high as expectations last year so I think does mean keeping that underdog mentality, like I did this year just will benefit me, and I think it’ll benefit our team,” Murray said.

