Millions skipped church during pandemic. Will they return?

A member of Waldoboro United Methodist Church sings a hymn during a service, Sunday, June 20,...
A member of Waldoboro United Methodist Church sings a hymn during a service, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The drop in attendance at the church, in part due to COVID-19, forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALDOBORO, Maine (AP) — Churches, synagogues and mosques are returning to normal services as the pandemic recedes.

But a looming question is how many worshipers will be returning.

Religious leaders fear some of the millions who stayed home from places of worship during the pandemic won’t be coming back, hastening a slide in attendance.

Some houses of worship won’t make it. On the Maine coast, the pandemic proved to be the last straw for the 164-year-old Waldoboro United Methodist Church.

Leaders say the situation for religious organizations was complicated even before the pandemic, but the crisis was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

