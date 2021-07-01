Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids after they say he violently abused his ex-girlfriend’s dog on multiple occasions.

Officers reviewed footage from home video cameras that they say showed 38-year-old Terry Lockamy throwing and kicking the dog, as well as other occasions in which he hit the dog with cardboard and slammed a baby gate on the dog.

Officials said that on June 24, the owner took Charly, her 5-year-old, 10 pound Shih Tzu, to the veterinarian after it was unable to walk, appeared disorientated, and was not completely alert.

The owner picked up the dog the next day after it had received medical care.

Officials said the owner reviewed footage of video from cameras in her home that showed at least three separate incidents in which Lockamy, her ex-boyfriend, had abused the dog.

The footage was then reviewed by Cedar Rapids police, and later Lockamy was arrested for three counts of Animal Abuse.

Officials said Lockamy was also arrested for Animal Neglect because he failed to seek medical attention for the dog after seeing it go catatonic and unresponsive.

