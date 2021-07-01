Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse

38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.
38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids after they say he violently abused his ex-girlfriend’s dog on multiple occasions.

Officers reviewed footage from home video cameras that they say showed 38-year-old Terry Lockamy throwing and kicking the dog, as well as other occasions in which he hit the dog with cardboard and slammed a baby gate on the dog.

Officials said that on June 24, the owner took Charly, her 5-year-old, 10 pound Shih Tzu, to the veterinarian after it was unable to walk, appeared disorientated, and was not completely alert.

The owner picked up the dog the next day after it had received medical care.

Officials said the owner reviewed footage of video from cameras in her home that showed at least three separate incidents in which Lockamy, her ex-boyfriend, had abused the dog.

The footage was then reviewed by Cedar Rapids police, and later Lockamy was arrested for three counts of Animal Abuse.

Officials said Lockamy was also arrested for Animal Neglect because he failed to seek medical attention for the dog after seeing it go catatonic and unresponsive.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley
Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver
Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The Eastern Iowa Airport is ending its Travel-Well health screening program on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids airport ends COVID-19 screenings
President Joe Biden and the First Lady will travel to Surfside, Florida, to meet with the...
One week after Surfside building collapse, Biden to meet with victims' families
A fire at the Coralville Perkins late last night is under investigation.
Fire at Coralville Perkins under investigation
Iowa Works hosted job fairs in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids trying to close the state’s...
Iowa Works hosts job fair in hopes to close Iowa’s unemployment gap