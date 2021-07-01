Show You Care
Judge: Iowa jail must let murder suspect meet with lawyers

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge says staff at an Iowa jail must allow a man charged with killing a state trooper to meet privately with his lawyers.

Officials at the Black Hawk County jail in Waterloo had refused to allow Michael Lang to meet with his lawyers outside of their presence. They argued that it would be a safety risk.

Lang is charged with first-degree murder in the April 9 fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at his Grundy Center home.

In a ruling Thursday, Judge Joel Dalrymple said he’s confident the jail can take steps to protect his lawyers staff, inmates and the defense team for private meetings.

