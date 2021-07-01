Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley
Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver
Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles
The Eastern Iowa Airport is ending its Travel-Well health screening program on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids airport ends COVID-19 screenings
President Joe Biden and the First Lady will travel to Surfside, Florida, to meet with the...
One week after Surfside building collapse, Biden to meet with victims' families
A fire at the Coralville Perkins late last night is under investigation.
Fire at Coralville Perkins under investigation
38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.
Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse