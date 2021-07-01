Iowa Works hosts job fair in hopes to close Iowa’s unemployment gap

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Works hosted job fairs in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, trying to close the state’s unemployment rate of 3.9.

According to Iowa Works, there were more than $70,000 jobs posted online as of Tuesday.

“It’s crucial that we get these jobs filled,” said Melissa Silver, one of the coordinators of the job fair.

Silver said there is an opportunity to work in all industries.

“Every sector is represented,” Silver said. “We’ve got IT, we’ve got retail, we’ve got customer service, we’ve got construction, manufacturing, and health care.”

Over fifty companies attended the Iowa City open-air fair Wednesday.

Jennifer Paolinelli one of the fair attendees came looking for full-time employment with benefits and left surprised at the wide array of opportunities presented to her.

“I never thought that I’d see myself as a caregiver, but that’s a possibility,” said Paolinelli.

Iowa Works is also helping those looking to enter the workplace in their offices Monday through Friday.

