Iowa woman sentenced to 8 years for vandalizing pipeline

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging valves and setting fire to construction equipment along an oil pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Rae Reznicek also was ordered Wednesday to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after her prison term for conspiracy to damage an energy facility ends.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that her co-defendant, Ruby Montoya, is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors said the Des Moines women caused the damage at different times from 2016 into 2017.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

