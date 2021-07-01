Show You Care
Iowa reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 119 COVID-19 cases Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 119 more COVID-19 cases, and four additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,942 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,138 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,490,712 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,136 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,796,536 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 10.5 percent.

The state reported 71 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 13 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 23 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

