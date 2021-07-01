Iowa Rep. Liz Bennett to run for District 33 senate seat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Representative Liz Bennett says she will seek state Senator Rob Hogg’s seat in Iowa’s District 33.

This covers part of Cedar Rapids.

Liz Bennett was first elected in 2014.

She currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Economic Growth committee.

Last month, Rob Hogg said he would not return to office after the next election in November 2022.

The Democratic senator from Cedar Rapids was first sworn in to the state senate in 2007.

Hogg has said he has not made plans for his future after he leaves office.

