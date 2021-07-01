Great afternoon ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice afternoon and evening ahead with comfortable humidity levels and light northeast winds. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 80s with upper 80s the further northwest that you go. Overall, partly cloudy skies expected but a pop-up shower may be possible later today, but that won’t impact many areas.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. Dry conditions settle in with a dome of high pressure through the weekend. Highs in the low 80s on Friday and mid to upper 80s through July 4th and should be great weather for any weekend plans! Humidity levels rise again heading into next week and storm chances return as early as Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.