Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Great afternoon ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice afternoon and evening ahead with comfortable humidity levels and light northeast winds. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 80s with upper 80s the further northwest that you go. Overall, partly cloudy skies expected but a pop-up shower may be possible later today, but that won’t impact many areas.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. Dry conditions settle in with a dome of high pressure through the weekend. Highs in the low 80s on Friday and mid to upper 80s through July 4th and should be great weather for any weekend plans! Humidity levels rise again heading into next week and storm chances return as early as Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley
Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver

Latest News

Highs today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Nice stretch of weather ahead
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Relief is on the way