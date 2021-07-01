Former Indian Hills student qualifies to compete in this year’s Olympics

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - One former Indian Hills student is heading to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics next month.

It all happened Sunday night at the Olympic Trials in Oregon, sprinting to his personal best time of 19.78 seconds in the 200 meter dash currently making Kenny Bednarek the second-fastest 200-meter runner in the world.

Head Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at Indian Hills, Brent Ewing, says you don’t come across people like Kenny very often.

“We knew recruiting him that he was a guy that would come in here and win some national titles for sure. He was ranked 2nd in the country coming from a recruiting standpoint coming out of high school. So, we obviously knew he was very talented and anticipated he would be someone to win some national titles, but I didn’t anticipate him blowing up as quickly as he did.”

After his freshman year went on he started to set the bar higher and higher.

Ewing says talent aside Kenny has a great work ethic and in terms of an athlete, he’s exactly what you want.

“When it was practice time he was dialed in. He knew how to have fun and got along very well with the other guys on the team. Very coachable, very easy to work with, but kept a clear vision of what he wanted to do.”

On Monday Bednarek took to Twitter to say “I’m an olympian, a dream that turned into a goal which became a reality. honored to represent Team USA at the Olympics. This is just the beginning of my journey. I’m grateful to have an amazing and dedicated support team. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and helped me get here.”

This year’s Olympics begins Friday, July 23, and ends Sunday, August 8.

