Former athletes react to NCAA athletes making money off name, likeness, image

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some NCAA student-athletes are already finding ways to make money off their name, image and likeness, after the NCAA changes its rules to allow them to profit off endorsements.

Marvin McNutt starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes at wide receiver from 2008-2011. 28 touchdowns, critical catches, including his catch to beat Michigan State in 2009. That made McNutt a household name among Hawkeye fans.

He never got to profit off his name DURING THOSE YEARS. “It’s hard to put an actual number on it but you know that you wouldn’t have been hurting,” he said. “But you know there’s things you wouldn’t have to worry about as a college student.”

He IS pleased student-athletes are now getting that chance. McNutt notes so few athletes go pro, so some have a short window to make income before moving on.

“Especially a lot guys don’t understand when you go back home,” he said. “Mom and dad don’t have (funds), so for these guys to break mom off a little bit of something, or dad.”

He sees this playing a role in recruitment. “There’s companies here that I’m sure would love to help to recruit guys to make Iowa a better football program,” he said.

University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris supports players being able to make money off their names.

While some larger schools make use the new rules for recruitment, Harris believes their prestige will continue to attract people to play for the Panthers

“From my standpoint, despite not having the funding that an Iowa-Iowa State have,” he said. “We have shown over a period time that we can compete with anybody and everybody, and what we bring to the table is special.”

McNuttt is concerned about some student athletes losing focus. “People go to extreme length to make sure they get some of these endorsements,” he said. “You might see people playing for themselves instead of what they should be doing. "

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

