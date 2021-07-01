Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fireworks injuries exploding in Iowa since 2017 legalization

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Julian Gibson, of Dallas Center, Iowa, holds packages...
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Julian Gibson, of Dallas Center, Iowa, holds packages of fireworks before buying them in a tent owned by the Iowa Fireworks Company, in Adel, Iowa. Fireworks injuries more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since a 2017 law legalized their sale and use by consumers, with far more children getting hurt and more patients requiring amputation, according to state data and a new study. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fireworks injuries more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since a 2017 law legalized their sale and use by consumers, and more of them involve children and require amputation.

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows emergency room visits stemming from fireworks-related injuries rose to an annual statewide average of 147 from 2017 through 2020.

That’s a 114% increase from the state average over the previous four years.

A study this week from the state’s two largest trauma centers, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, noted that children have been disproportionately affected by the increase and that more patients are requiring amputation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley
Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Bailey Boswell, right, listens during a hearing in...
Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder
Sioux City man gets 55 years for fatal New Year’s shooting
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office confirms a small plane has crashed near Lamoni along...
Small plane crashes in Decatur County Thursday morning
Tory Meiborg from World Trend Financial discusses what people can do to prepare as payments for...
Financial expert gives advice as student loan payments expected to resume in September