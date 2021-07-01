Fire at Coralville Perkins
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews responded to a fire at a Perkins restaurant in Coralville early Thursday morning.
The restaurant is located at 819 1st Avenue.
An employee who works at the Kum & Go across the street from the scene confirmed seeing the fire with TV9.
Authorities are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.
This is a developing story.
