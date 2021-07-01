Show You Care
Fire at Coralville Perkins

A viewer sent a photo of an active fire at a Perkins restaurant in Coralville.
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews responded to a fire at a Perkins restaurant in Coralville early Thursday morning.

The restaurant is located at 819 1st Avenue.

An employee who works at the Kum & Go across the street from the scene confirmed seeing the fire with TV9.

Authorities are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story.

Stay with TV9 for the latest.

