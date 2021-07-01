Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A three-judge panel has begun hearing evidence to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app.

Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe, a clerk at a Menards hardware store in Lincoln.

Boswell’s boyfriend during the slaying, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

Authorities say Boswell lured the 24-year-old Loofe to her death through the dating app Tinder.

