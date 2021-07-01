Construction crews continue to rebuild and replace derecho-damaged Cedar County Fairgrounds

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The August 10, 2010, derecho caused nearly $11 billion damage across the state of Iowa, with eastern Iowa seeing the worst of the damage. Cedar County was one of those areas hit hard, including the county fairgrounds. Organizers have spent the last 11 months getting ready for the fair that kicks off in July.

“Of course we received catastrophic damage to our grandstand, it just took our cover and flipped it over backwards,” said Fair Board Treasurer Dave Shinker.

Insurance covered part of construction and repairs, but they still needed to raise money.

“We had section sponsors, so you could sponsor a section of the new grandstand and then get a banner with your company logo or your family name. We sponsored rows. You could also purchase a seat to sponsor the seats and the rows,” said Fair Board President Brian Neuberger.

While it’s taken a while to get things back to normal on the fairgrounds, board members are hopeful everything will be ready come July 14th, the first day of the fair.

“Just putting a few minor touch-up things on our building here, they’re finishing the grandstand now, I’m hoping that’s completed by the end of the week, and then we’re pretty much ready,” said Shinker.

After a trying year for many small communities, board members are eager for people in Tipton to see the updated fairgrounds.

