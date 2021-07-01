Cedar Rapids airport ends COVID-19 screenings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is ending its ‘Travel Well’ health screening program on Thursday. The program launched in January to help keep COVID-19 infected passengers from flying.

When travel numbers were plummeting during the start of the pandemic, the Eastern Iowa Airport knew they needed to find a way for passengers to feel safer. Airport Director, Marty Lenss says having medical professionals do the actual screenings was a major factor in the programs’ success.

The screenings worked by having passengers go through a primary screening before they go through security. If a passenger was flagged with a high temp or symptoms of the virus, they were then sent to a secondary screening and assessed by a doctor virtually.

Lenns says out of more than 150,000 screenings, only 90 were sent to get further assessed. He says only one passenger needed a rapid antigen test and that passenger was later cleared for travel, testing negative.

He says the program wasn’t perfect, but it’s notably special because it’s run by Mercy staff.

“We felt that healthcare professionals really need to do healthcare screenings because we felt the guests are going to feel much better about that. That and the TSA has a huge job on security, lets not distract them from their primary mission,” said Lenss.

A one-year contract to have Mercy staff do the screenings cost the airport around $700,000. Lenss said a small portion of the $22.8 million dollars they received from the CARES Act earlier in the pandemic helped pay for it.

The airport says operations at the security checkpoint will go back to normal now. Meaning, before the security checkpoint, people no longer will get their temp taken or flagged for showing symptoms.

Lenns says the next discussion will be mask wearing. A federal mandate requires them in airports until at least mid-September, and he says it’s looking promising it will be dropped.

In an airport survey, 96% of passengers recommended flying out of the Eastern Iowa Airport because of the added health screenings. Lenns hopes they don’t have to role it out again but they’re prepared if they have to.

