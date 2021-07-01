Bench trial set for man accused of killing two Anamosa prison employees
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two men accused of murdering two Anamosa prison employees during an attempted escape in March will have his fate decided by a judge rather than a jury.
Michael Dutcher, 29, requested the bench trial after he was warned by the judge that moving the case due to pretrial publicity might take some time.
Dutcher requested a speedy trial scheduled for August 3 in Anamosa.
Dutcher and Thomas Woodard Jr., 38, are accused of killing Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.
