Bench trial set for man accused of killing two Anamosa prison employees

Disciplinary records show Michael Dutcher had threatened assault staff at another Iowa prison a...
Disciplinary records show Michael Dutcher had threatened assault staff at another Iowa prison a year earlier using a different maintenance tool.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two men accused of murdering two Anamosa prison employees during an attempted escape in March will have his fate decided by a judge rather than a jury.

Michael Dutcher, 29, requested the bench trial after he was warned by the judge that moving the case due to pretrial publicity might take some time.

Dutcher requested a speedy trial scheduled for August 3 in Anamosa.

Dutcher and Thomas Woodard Jr., 38, are accused of killing Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

