Bench trial set for man accused of killing two Anamosa prison employees

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two men accused of murdering two Anamosa prison employees during an attempted escape in March will have his fate decided by a judge rather than a jury.

Michael Dutcher, 29, requested the bench trial after he was warned by the judge that moving the case due to pretrial publicity might take some time.

Dutcher requested a speedy trial scheduled for August 3 in Anamosa.

Dutcher and Thomas Woodard Jr., 38, are accused of killing Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

