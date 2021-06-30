Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wisconsin man charged in April explosive incident in Dubuque

Officials said 29-year-old John Frederick was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives...
Officials said 29-year-old John Frederick was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives for an incident that occurred at about 11:39 p.m. on April 3.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wisconsin man police say is responsible for an explosion in Dubuque in April was charged for the incident.

Officials said 29-year-old John Frederick was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives for an incident that occurred at about 11:39 p.m. on April 2.

Police were called to the area of Loras and Main for a report of an explosion that was found to have happened in the alley between Main and Iowa Streets, just south of Loras Boulevard.

Police said numerous residents reported hearing a very loud explosion and saw a bright flash.

Video footage from traffic cameras showed a suspect, later identified as Frederick, arrive in a vehicle that parked just behind 1392 Main Street. The vehicle was driven by another man, who later told police that Frederick asked him if he could “shoot something.”

The man told police an explosion went off, and Frederick returned to the vehicle with part of his beard having been burnt off due to the explosion. And the two men went back to an apartment in the 1300 block of Main Street and stayed there the rest of the night.

Officials said traffic camera footage shows Frederick leaving the apartment the following morning wearing the same clothes. Police said the man also confirmed it was Frederick.

Officers attempted to make contact with Frederick after receiving his phone number through the man who was driving the vehicle that night.

Officers said they sent a text message to Frederick asking him to call as soon as possible. Fourteen days later, Frederick replied, saying in part, “Just wanted to say sorry and that this won’t happen again.”

Police said Frederick recklessly endangered the property or safety of a man from the 100 block of Loras Boulevard using an incendiary/explosive device.

According to the Dubuque County Jail, Frederick has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring construction signs
Iowa couple witnessed Surfside, Florida building collapse
Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.

Latest News

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa court: State may block abortion provider sex education
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley
The CDC is investigating an increase in reports of a cardiac condition in young people who have...
Iowa reports one COVID-19 death, 117 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
(Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)
Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor