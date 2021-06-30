Wisconsin man charged in April explosive incident in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wisconsin man police say is responsible for an explosion in Dubuque in April was charged for the incident.

Officials said 29-year-old John Frederick was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives for an incident that occurred at about 11:39 p.m. on April 2.

Police were called to the area of Loras and Main for a report of an explosion that was found to have happened in the alley between Main and Iowa Streets, just south of Loras Boulevard.

Police said numerous residents reported hearing a very loud explosion and saw a bright flash.

Video footage from traffic cameras showed a suspect, later identified as Frederick, arrive in a vehicle that parked just behind 1392 Main Street. The vehicle was driven by another man, who later told police that Frederick asked him if he could “shoot something.”

The man told police an explosion went off, and Frederick returned to the vehicle with part of his beard having been burnt off due to the explosion. And the two men went back to an apartment in the 1300 block of Main Street and stayed there the rest of the night.

Officials said traffic camera footage shows Frederick leaving the apartment the following morning wearing the same clothes. Police said the man also confirmed it was Frederick.

Officers attempted to make contact with Frederick after receiving his phone number through the man who was driving the vehicle that night.

Officers said they sent a text message to Frederick asking him to call as soon as possible. Fourteen days later, Frederick replied, saying in part, “Just wanted to say sorry and that this won’t happen again.”

Police said Frederick recklessly endangered the property or safety of a man from the 100 block of Loras Boulevard using an incendiary/explosive device.

According to the Dubuque County Jail, Frederick has since bonded out of jail.

