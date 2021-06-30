Watch for fog early, then a nice day overall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for fog as you head out early this morning. Highs will be just a tad warmer across eastern Iowa this afternoon, mainly due to the fact that the clouds aren’t going to be quite as thick. With the instability in the air, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this afternoon but the overall coverage on this looks extremely low and shouldn’t impact too many locations. Tomorrow, a front arrives from the northeast which may also carry an isolated afternoon storm risk. The bigger part of this weather story is a nice humidity break by Thursday night through Saturday as high pressure builds in from the north. This high pressure system will also be around for the holiday weekend leaving us dry and quiet. Highs will be well into the 80s, especially on Sunday where some upper 80s may be found.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.