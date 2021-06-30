Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Urbandale are searching for a missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.

Officials said 30-year-old Rachel Reuter was reported missing on June 16.

Reuter was reportedly last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 a.m. on June 12.

She was wearing a long sleeve light blue or purple shirt, black Capri leggings and a bright pink face mask.

Reuter has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Authorities say she has ties to eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

Anyone with information should contact the Urbandale Police Department at 515-331-6894.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.