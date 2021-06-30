Show You Care
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Urbandale are searching for a missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.

Officials said 30-year-old Rachel Reuter was reported missing on June 16.

Reuter was reportedly last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 a.m. on June 12.

She was wearing a long sleeve light blue or purple shirt, black Capri leggings and a bright pink face mask.

Reuter has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Authorities say she has ties to eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

Anyone with information should contact the Urbandale Police Department at 515-331-6894.

