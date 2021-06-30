Two men sentenced for 2017 shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The two men charged in the killing of a man in Cedar Rapids in 2017 have been sentenced.

Court documents say James Phillips will serve up to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors originally charged him with first-degree murder and other charges. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

A second man, Lloyd Koger, will spend 19 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including aiding and abetting.

Phillips admits he shot and killed Leland Harris in November 2017.

Phillips later dumped Harris’ body in an alley in the 500 block of 10th Street Southwest.

Koger admits he helped Philips by driving the vehicle to the alley and providing the gun.

Police did not arrest both men until 2019.

