Trump to meet with Texas Gov. at southern border

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KCRG) - Former president Donald Trump will travel to the southern border.

It comes just after Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit last week, and as more Republican governors are sending law enforcement officers to assist Texas and Arizona.

Trump will be taking a tour of the border wall with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who recently promised his state would take up the task of constructing the wall.

Later, they’ll take part in a town-hall on border security.

This all comes amid a rise of migrants at the border this year.

The Biden Administration says the number of unaccompanied children at border facilities is down 40 percent from earlier this month.

Governor Abbott’s office says it has raised $656,000 in private donations for the construction of the border wall.

That’s on top of the $250 million the state allocated as a down payment on the project.

The Trump administration began constructing a border wall, but President Biden halted the project.

Abbott tweeted a video of a construction crew clearing land for the border wall on Monday.

The former president’s visit comes nearly a week after Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S./Mexico border.

It was her first visit since entering office.

The Vice President is leading the Biden administration’s efforts to stem the flow of migration from Central America and Mexico.

Both parties criticized Vice President Harris for not visiting the border sooner.

On Monday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced her state will send National Guard troops to help with border patrol in Texas.

She said she’ll be sending 50 troops, at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

South Dakota is just one of several states, including Iowa, to send help as officials work to stop the recent surge in migrants at the border.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week that Iowa will deploy 25-30 Iowa State Patrol Officers to the border.

