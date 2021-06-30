Show You Care
Relief is on the way

By Joe Winters
Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slowly the weather turns toward a more comfortable level. Dew points have been hovering ear 70 degrees this week. That is the reason we have seen heavy rainfall totals from time to time. On Thursday a frontal system pushes to the south of the state allowing the muggy meter to drop. 50-degree dew points will feel great for the start of our holiday weekend. High pressure takes control through our Independence Day holiday keeps us dry. Have a great night.

