Poweshiek County community members holding benefit to try to find Xavior Harrelson

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - 11-year old Xavior Harrelson has been missing for a month now, last seen on May 27 in Montezuma, Iowa.

Tuesday night, community members planned to host a benefit concert to help try and locate him. The event has two Iowa musical guests, a silent auction, and food and drinks. All proceeds went to the reward fund set up in exchange for information on Xavier’s whereabouts. As of Tuesday morning, the fund had nearly $25,000.

The benefit concert was organized by members of a Facebook page dedicated to updates on the search for Xavier. Organizers say they hope the event can get Xavier’s family and friends one step closer to bringing him home.

“They’re hoping to raise a ton of money, because the more money we can raise, the more likely someone will come forward with some information,” Anna Upah, a volunteer at the concert, said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.